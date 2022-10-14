Explore the possibilities: Dayton VA to hold public hearing on development options

Using a federal Enhanced-Use Leasing authority, the VA plans to lease sites to selected lessees for a term of up-to-99 years.

Lessee, or site users, will be required to finance, design, develop, construct, equip, furnish, operate and maintain supportive housing for veterans at no cost to the VA.

The idea is to produce a “demonstrable improvement of services to eligible veterans.”

Possible uses include anything that serves veterans and the nearby National Cemetery or complements those missions and people in West Dayton.

“It’s not really about the money. It’s about the preservation of the property,” Mark Murdock, Dayton VA director, told the Dayton Daily News in August.

At the end of the EUL term, the underlying leasehold interest and all related improvements will revert to VA.

The public is invited to attend the hearing and encouraged to submit comments by writing to Facility Planner Jessica Holderman, Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 West Third St., Dayton OH 45428