Extra patrols out for NYE: ‘Don’t drink or use drugs and drive,’ Dayton lieutenant says

Extra patrols from the Dayton Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out looking for impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve and throughout the holiday weekend.
People may be more exuberant this year in saying farewell to 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, but police said it’s not an excuse for drinking and driving.
“COVID’s still going to be with us in 2021,” Dayton police Lt. James Mullins said during a New Year’s Eve press briefing about the road patrols.
“We’d like very much for everybody to have a safe holiday and not have any crashes or anything worse from that. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying the holiday, just don’t get behind the wheel and drive,” Mullins said to those who celebrate to excess.
Although bars will stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. due to health rules put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, Mullins said there likely will be people getting together in small groups.
“The bottom line is don’t drink and drive. Don’t use recreational drugs and drive. Drive sober or get pulled over,” Mullins said.
He urged people to be responsible and to get a driver who is not intoxicated, whether it be a service or friend or family member.