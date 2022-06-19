BreakingNews
Dayton Arcade to add well-known hotel brand
Fairborn approves plan for $6.8M in federal ARPA funds

The city of Fairborn has outlined how it plans to spend $6.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

FAIRBORN — A plan to spend $6.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds has been approved by Fairborn City Council.

The city plans to earmark $2 million to renovate former Fire Station no. 1, a Fairborn “icon,” council members said.

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday night to set aside $1 million for stormwater projects.

$500,000 each will go toward the Fairborn Phoenix project, economic development, Memorial Park construction and nonprofits/small businesses, city documents show.

Another $400,000 will go to repair the parking lot at Community Park, $300,000 will fund downtown façade upgrades, $275,000 will be used to buy a new fire engine and $250,000 will go to improvements to the Main Street/Central Avenue area, according to Fairborn records.

The spending plan follows town hall meetings and an online survey on ways to use the money.

Last month, it was announced that Greene County and Fairborn would partner to give $1.5 million in federal funds to nonprofit groups.

Fairborn added $500,000 to the $1 million the county will provide to those organizations, with the city’s share designated for those within its jurisdiction, officials said.

More than 55% of Fairborn’s nearly 750 survey respondents in early March expressed support for spending Fairborn ARPA money on infrastructure and community support services, results showed.

The ARPA funds must be spent on addressing issues impacted by COVID-19, guidelines state. They can be used in a variety of ways, including grants to local businesses or workers in essential jobs.

Fairborn’s portion is part of a $130 billion relief plan for local governments signed last year by President Joe Biden.

The deadline to spend it is Dec. 31, 2024, officials said. It can also be encumbered by that date if it is spent by the end of 2026, they added.

