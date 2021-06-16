Fairborn-based distiller that closed bought by Cincinnati Distilling Company

There is no plan to reopen the distillery and tasting room in Fairborn.

“I’ve always had a great relationship with the Cincinnati Distilling team and had a blast every time I’ve worked with them in the past. When I was contacted about continuing that relationship, it was a no brainer for me.” James Bagford said in the release. " I’m really excited about joining the Cincinnati Distilling team and looking forward to continuing the Stillwrights brand as well as getting to work on all of their other fantastic products.”

The additional capacity needed will ultimately be fulfilled in the state of the art production distillery being built in Milford, which is scheduled to open later this year. The Milford location will be home to Cincinnati Whiskeys and Bourbons, Voltage Vodka, Cooper Island Rums, Red Sky Gins, Rebellion Agave and the entire Stillwrights portfolio.

“Stillwrights will be back on the shelves very soon and that is a great feeling.” Brad Measel, co-founder and co-owner of Stillwrights said in the media release.

The full line of Stillwrights products can be found at your favorite local Ohio liquor agency. The Cincinnati Distilling team plans to immediately resume and ramp up production to expand Stillwrights availability throughout the state.