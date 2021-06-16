Fairborn-based distiller that closed bought by Cincinnati Distilling Company

Cincinnati Distilling Company has bought Stillwrights brand after the Fairborn-based distiller announced its permanent closure in May.
Stillwrights Distillery, also known as Flat Rock Spirits, posted on Facebook that it would be closing permanently. The Stillwrights/Flat Rock Spirits distillery is located at 5380 Intrastate Drive near I-675 and State Route 444. Flat Rock Spirits produced a straight bourbon whiskey, three variations of rum and a line of flavored 70-proof moonshine products, along with one “Traditional Recipe” moonshine at at more than 100 proof. The spirits are labeled under the name Stillwrights.
Now that Cincinnati Distilling has acquired the Stillwrights brand and intellectual property, production of the Stillwrights premium bourbons, rums and moonshines will resume. Cincinnati Distilling has hired James Bagford, the co-owner and head distiller of Flat Rock Spirits to ensure continuity on the processes, recipes and finished products of the Stillwrights brand.
“Over the years we had the pleasure of working with the Flat Rock crew at various events and always enjoyed their outstanding line up. We loved working with their team and their Stillwrights products have always been top notch” said Josh Engel, Cincinnati Distilling representative, in a media release. “We’re so excited to be able to keep Stillwrights in the market and couldn’t be happier to have James on our team. He will add tremendous knowledge and experience to the operation.”
Production of the Stillwrights products will be consolidated into the Cincinnati Distilling facilities.
There is no plan to reopen the distillery and tasting room in Fairborn.
“I’ve always had a great relationship with the Cincinnati Distilling team and had a blast every time I’ve worked with them in the past. When I was contacted about continuing that relationship, it was a no brainer for me.” James Bagford said in the release. " I’m really excited about joining the Cincinnati Distilling team and looking forward to continuing the Stillwrights brand as well as getting to work on all of their other fantastic products.”
The additional capacity needed will ultimately be fulfilled in the state of the art production distillery being built in Milford, which is scheduled to open later this year. The Milford location will be home to Cincinnati Whiskeys and Bourbons, Voltage Vodka, Cooper Island Rums, Red Sky Gins, Rebellion Agave and the entire Stillwrights portfolio.
“Stillwrights will be back on the shelves very soon and that is a great feeling.” Brad Measel, co-founder and co-owner of Stillwrights said in the media release.
The full line of Stillwrights products can be found at your favorite local Ohio liquor agency. The Cincinnati Distilling team plans to immediately resume and ramp up production to expand Stillwrights availability throughout the state.