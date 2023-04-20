Fairborn coffee retailer celebrates National Cold Brew Day

FAIRBORN — Thursday is National Cold Brew Coffee Day, and a local cold brew coffee retailer is offering free pours to visitors this week ahead of a packed food truck season.
Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew in Fairborn is offering 8-ounce pours of their signature coffee blends for National Cold Brew Day, as well as double rewards points. The cold brew retailer, located at 644 North Broad Street, offers cold brew coffee in to-go pouches, as well as cold brew coffee bean blends, tea pouches and kits for home brewing.
The company debuted its first “coffee food truck,” the BARge, last year, bringing cold-brew coffees served as-is, nitro, and as lattes, as well as Riverade, and River Chilled Tea, to festivals, fairs, block parties, and other events.
This year’s “BARge II” will allow the company to participate in events they weren’t able to previously, husband and wife co-owners James and Lynne Mowery said. The new truck also allows them to have four brews on tap and all of them can be “nitro-ed,” or infused with nitrogen to create a frothier beverage.
“We can do more events in a day, and we have a larger menu,” James Mowery said.
The company is also licensed to do corporate and special events inside or out, the Mowerys said.
Cold brew coffee is usually made by steeping coffee in water for hours at cold or room temperature, as opposed to minutes at high temperatures. The slow process makes cold brew taste different from hot brewing the same type of coffee beans, and often doesn’t include the bitterness typically associated with hot coffee.
The added space will allow them to serve four cold brew flavors, including “guest” roasters from around the Dayton and Cincinnati area.
About the Author