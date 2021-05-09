X

Fairborn distillery closes permanently after 11 years

Legislation approved by the Ohio Legislature and awaiting the governor’s signature would allow distilleries such as Stillwrights in Bath Twp. to expand production and to serve mixed drinks and food. MARK FISHER/STAFF
Local News | 5 hours ago
By Bonnie Meibers

A Fairborn distillery closed permanently on Saturday.

Stillwrights Distillery, also known as Flat Rock Spirits, posted on Facebook on Saturday that it would be closing permanently.

“Thank you so much for your support over the past years,” the post read.

The Stillwrights/Flat Rock Spirits distillery is located at 5380 Intrastate Drive near I-675 and State Route 444. Flat Rock Spirits produced a straight bourbon whiskey, three variations of rum and a line of flavored 70-proof moonshine products, along with one “Traditional Recipe” moonshine at at more than 100 proof. The spirits are labeled under the name Stillwrights.

Brad Measel is co-founder of Flat Rock Spirits/Stillrights Distillery in Bath Twp. 2015 file photo by LISA POWELL / STAFF
Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

Stillwrights was formed in 2010, co-owner Brad Measel said. The business had been at its current location since 2012.

Bottles hit the shelves in 2014 and are still available while supplies last. Measel said the best way to find Stillwrights at a store is to search on the Ohio Liquor website.

Stillwrights has been active in the community. The distillery converted about $100,000 worth of rum into hand sanitizer when the COVID-19 pandemic started and gave the sanitizer to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Before that, the distillery partnered with Mutt’s sauce to create a limited-edition bourbon and raise money for victims of the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

Measel declined to comment further about the Stillwrights closing.

Stillwrights spirits. File photo by Lisa Powell
