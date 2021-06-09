Fairborn incubator kitchen reopens after pandemic

SPARK, a combination incubator kitchen and co-working space on Main Street in Fairborn, will reopen today to the public.
From 5 to 7 p.m. today, an open house will be held at the space at 305 W. Main St., Fairborn.
The space opened in 2018, but had to significantly reduced its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the SPARK Fairborn Facebook page, the space has developed a new kitchen layout, mission, connections in the community, rental agreements, workshops and goals since March.
The space is available for people who want to work in the space a few hours a week, for cooking classes or for people who want to start their own restaurants.
It’s owned and operated by the Fairborn Development Committee, a non-profit group that works alongside Fairborn’s Economic Development Department.