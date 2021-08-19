Fairborn to turn into ‘Hairborn’ for rock music festival

The city of Fairborn will turn into ‘Hairborn,’ an ‘80s rock music festival, on Sept. 18 with a downtown event from 1:30 to10:30 p.m.
The event will be held at 5 N. Broad Street with three live bands playing, a beer garden and food trucks.
A city release said: “If you are asking yourself, ‘should I stay or should I go?’ Have no fear, we built this city on rock and roll, and we will be dancing in the dark, all night long. So, don’t stop believing that this will be an incredible event, and one way or another, we will see you and your motley crüe in home sweet home Fairborn, Ohio, on September 18th for Hairborn.”
Additional details are to be released this week.
In Other News
1
‘Beavercreek Matters’ discussion group to meet
2
National Aviation Day: On his 75th birthday, Orville Wright humbly on...
3
National Aviation Day: 5 places to visit to celebrate the history of...
4
ODH: COVID boosters planned to start next month; still subject to FDA...
5
Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati, 4 other tour stops amid COVID...