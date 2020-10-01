Fairfield Commons to welcome back a former tenant this fall, add another new store in early 2021

The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek will welcome back a former retail tenant this fall in time for the holidays and has also signed a lease with another new tenant that is new to the Dayton-area market that is expecting to open in early 2021, mall officials confirmed this morning, Oct. 1.
Seabolt & Co. started in 2013 as a skin-care brand for men before expanding into a brick and mortar modern apothecary in 2015 and opening a store in August 2016 in the Fairfield Commons Mall. That store later closed, but the retailer is returning and will open a new location on the mall’s upper level near the food court. It will offer expanded services and selection and is expected to open in November, mall officials said in a release.
Seabolt & Co. “offers affordable bath and body luxuries through their own brand of made-in-Ohio vegan apothecary products,” mall officials said. It will also offer skin-care services such as facials and body waxing for men and women. Seabolt & Co. is also creating a store-within-a-store concept with its sister brand, RegiMen Grooming Emporium, which operates in Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus.
Jamie Seabolt, CEO of Seabolt & Co, said in a release that company officials "are pleased to offer our new, expanded concept to our loyal guests in Dayton first.”
A bath-and-body retailer called “WASH” also will open its first Dayton-area location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in the first quarter of 2021 on the mall’s lower level near H&M, mall officials announced. The shop will offer hair- and skin-care products, including soaps, shampoos, bath bombs and other items.
Earlier this week, the Fairfield Commons mall added Basil’s on Market’s third Dayton-area location, which opened in the space near the mall’s main entrance that formerly housed Flyboys Deli, and in June, it added a Morris Home Furniture showroom in space that formerly housed the upper level of a Sears department store.
“Even in the midst of the current pandemic, we are constantly evolving to bring our guests today’s top trends and shopping destinations, as well as the best places to eat and explore,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in a release. “We’re excited for guests to get to know our new tenants and experience all that The Mall at Fairfield Commons has to offer.”