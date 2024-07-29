Farm-to-table dinner after ARTFest on Main in Springboro to raise mural money

“This year we’re doing it a little differently. For the past four years, we’ve always selected a partner organization where we have split the proceeds with,” said Springboro native Carrie Robbins, who helps organize the dinner. “The Springboro Arts Council is going to use 100% of the proceeds to fund Springboro’s first mural. That mural is going to be on the building at 15 S. Main St. It’s going to be the gateway mural to the historical district.”

Explore 2 restaurants now open in downtown Dayton

Tickets for the dinner are $100 and includes a four-course meal prepared by Chef Brandy Skelton, owner of Busy Bee Real Meals. Guests can expect an appetizer, salad, entree and dessert. They do have a vegetarian option.

A selection of wine made and donated by a local family will be included in the dinner. Guests must be 21 and older to attend.

The evening will kick off at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour featuring live entertainment from Springboro Wind Symphony’s jazz ensemble. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. with the live auction starting around dessert.

If you’ve never been to Dinner on Main, organizers set up a large 90-foot tent in the center of South Main Street with two rows of wooden farm tables.

“You sit as a community,” Robbins said. “You’re going to make new friends or new acquaintances that evening. You may know a lot of the people because although Springboro is a kind of a big city, we’re still a small town at the same time.”

Explore Taste of Belgium opens at Austin Landing

When it’s time for dinner, they ring the original dinner bell from the E. Milo Beck Farm. Dinner will then be served by local business owners and leaders, elected officials and first responders.

The live auction will feature donations from local businesses and people in the community. Items like tickets to the Springboro Community Theatre, a Crooked Handle Brewing Co. experience, a four night stay in Gatlinburg and a set of coffee and cocktail tables will be up for auction. There will also be an artist painting a piece during the dinner that will be auctioned as well.

“We’re really excited about this because this aligns beautifully with the Springboro Arts Council’s mission statement “to promote and enhance the development of historic Springboro as a hub of economic, social and cultural activity,”” Robbins said.

The Springboro Arts Council has raised close to $21,000 for their partner organizations over the past four years.

Robbins said they initially started the dinner in 2019 as a way to give back to the community in a way that had never done before.

MORE DETAILS

ARTFest on Main, a juried fine art and fine craft show, is a “truly magical day” in Springboro, Robbins said.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring 100 artists from all over the country, food trucks and live entertainment. The art festival is free and pet friendly.

For more information, visit artfestonmain.com or the event’s Facebook (@ARTfestonmain) or Instagram (@artfest_on_main) pages. To purchase tickets to the dinner, visit eventbrite.com.