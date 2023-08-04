Farmer’s Almanac predicts cold, stormy winter in Miami Valley

The Farmer’s Almanac has predicted that this winter will be cold and stormy in our area.

More specifically, it said that the winter will bring below-average temperatures, with lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice and rain for the Great Lakes and Midwest, especially in January and February.

This prediction is part of the almanac’s extended winter forecast, which calls for a stormy start to December, with blizzard conditions in northern New England, the northern central states and north and central areas of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

It said that it believes the winter will be cold, snowy and icy due to indications of El Niño conditions developing in the second half of this year, combined with the almanac’s forecast formula.

The publication said its formula is based on a slightly altered version of one developed by its first editor David Young in 1818. It said the formula both mathematical and astronomical, taking into account things like sunspot activity, the Moon’s tidal action and the position of the planets.