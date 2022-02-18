Hamburger icon
FDA recalls powdered baby formula following reported illnesses

By Kristen Spicker
Updated 1 hour ago

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered baby formulas after at least four reports of infant-related illnesses.

There have been three reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections, including one case that may have contributed to a death, according to the FDA. There was also one report of a Salmonella Newport infection. All four infections reportedly required hospitalization.

The recalled formulas were produced in Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility. The FDA is recommending people not use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered baby formulas if:

  • The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, and
  • The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2, and
  • The expiration date is April 1, 2022 or later.

The code is printed on the formula’s packaging near the expiration date.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled some powdered baby formula after reports of bacteria-related illness. Photo courtesy the FDA.

Products that do not contain the information above are not impacted by the recall. The recall does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas, according to the FDA.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis, according to the FDA. Symptoms include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements. A Cronobacter infection can also result in bowel damage and spread through the blood to other parts of the body, according to the FDA. If your child is showing any symptoms, contact their health care provider and seek medical attention immediately.

An investigation is ongoing. Onsite inspections of the Michigan facility included multiple Cronobacter results from environmental samples, the FDA reported. A review of internal records also indicated environmental contamination with Cronobacter and products being destroyed due to the bacteria’s presence.

