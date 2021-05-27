Fewer than 1,000 daily COVID cases recorded for 6th straight day in Ohio

It was just over its 21-day average of 90 hospitalizations a day.

The state also reported its fewest number of hospitalized COVID patients in the last two weeks, 749, on Thursday.

Eleven ICU admissions were reported in the last day, bringing Ohio’s total to 8,104.

As of Thursday, nearly 5,250,000 people in the state have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 4.6 million have completed the vaccine.