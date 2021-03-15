Fewer than 1,200 daily COVID cases reported as Ohio readies first mass vaccination site

Ohio reported 1,149 daily cases of coronavirus Monday as the state prepares for the launch of its first long-term mass vaccination site in Cleveland.
Daily cases have consistently stayed below 2,000 throughout the last few weeks with the state recording an average of 1,665 cases a day over the last 21 days, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, 990340 total cases have been reported in Ohio.
With more Ohioans being vaccinated each day, the state is working to administer shots quickly while keeping cases low. A mass vaccination site is set to have a limited-capacity opening on Tuesday, before the full launch on St. Patrick’s Day. The site at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center will be able to administer up to 6,000 doses a day.
Registration for the mass vaccination site opened Monday and is available at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
Currently, Ohioans 50 and older, those with qualifying medical conditions or those with certain occupations are eligible for the vaccine.
As of Monday, nearly 20.5% of Ohio’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 11.95% has finished it. The state has administered at least one dose to 2,390,412 people and completed vaccinating 1,396,736.
Daily hospitalizations and ICU admissions were both below Ohio’s 21-day average on Monday. The state recorded 91 daily hospitalizations compared to its average of 102 and nine daily ICU admissions to its average of 11.
Throughout the pandemic Ohio has reported 51,642 total hospitalizations and 7,277 total ICU admissions.