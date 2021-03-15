Fewer than 1,200 daily COVID cases reported as Ohio readies first mass vaccination site

Registration for the mass vaccination site opened Monday and is available at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Currently, Ohioans 50 and older, those with qualifying medical conditions or those with certain occupations are eligible for the vaccine.

As of Monday, nearly 20.5% of Ohio’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 11.95% has finished it. The state has administered at least one dose to 2,390,412 people and completed vaccinating 1,396,736.

Daily hospitalizations and ICU admissions were both below Ohio’s 21-day average on Monday. The state recorded 91 daily hospitalizations compared to its average of 102 and nine daily ICU admissions to its average of 11.

Throughout the pandemic Ohio has reported 51,642 total hospitalizations and 7,277 total ICU admissions.