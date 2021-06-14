Fewer than 200 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio for first time in at least 3 weeks

The state record 52 hospitalizations in the last day, just below its 21-day average of 60.

ICU admissions were up slightly in Ohio, with ODH reporting 14 Monday compared to its 21-day average of eight.

Today, Ohio’s fourth Vax-a-Million drawing is scheduled to take place. The winners of the $1 million and full college scholarship will be announced Wednesday.

Next Monday will be the state’s last drawing. However, Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday the state is working with the private sector to come up with additional vaccine incentives and prizes.

He added more details should be available in the coming days.

Though COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing, DeWine warned that virus is still out there and encouraged Ohioans to get vaccinated.

As of Monday, 5,454,295 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and and 4,921,190 have finished it.