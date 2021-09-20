Fewer than 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio for 2nd straight day

Ohio reported fewer than 5,000 daily coronavirus cases Monday for the second day in a row.
The state recorded 4,899 cases, bringing its total to 1,352,104 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state reported 4,428 cases on Sunday.
The last time Ohio record back-to-back days with fewer than 5,000 COVID cases was Sept. 6 and 7. At that time, the state’s 21-day average was about 4,500 to 4,600 cases a day, according to ODH. As of Monday the state was averaging 6,529 cases a day.
In the last three weeks, Ohio has remained under the 5,000 daily case mark four times.
For the first time in at least two weeks, more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Ohio’s ICUs.
The state had 3,678 COVID patients hospitalized, with 1,014 in the ICU and 657 on ventilators Monday, according to ODH. Coronavirus patients account for 14% of the state’s hospital beds, 21.56% of ICU beds and 13.82% of ventilators.
As of Monday, Ohio had 6,391 (24.4%) hospital beds, 1,009 (21.45%) ICU beds and 2,923 (61.47%) ventilators available.
Ohio reported 214 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions in the last day, bringing its total to 70,196 hospitalizations and 9,224 ICU admissions. Over the last three weeks the state is averaging 226 hospitalizations a day and 20 ICU admissions a day.
More than 53% Ohioans, or 6.23 million people, have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 64.51% of adults and 62.39% of those 12 and older.
Nearly 49.5% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 60.01% of adults and 57.8% of those 12 and older, according to ODH.