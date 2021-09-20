Fewer than 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio for 2nd straight day

For the first time in at least two weeks, more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Ohio’s ICUs.

The state had 3,678 COVID patients hospitalized, with 1,014 in the ICU and 657 on ventilators Monday, according to ODH. Coronavirus patients account for 14% of the state’s hospital beds, 21.56% of ICU beds and 13.82% of ventilators.

As of Monday, Ohio had 6,391 (24.4%) hospital beds, 1,009 (21.45%) ICU beds and 2,923 (61.47%) ventilators available.

Ohio reported 214 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions in the last day, bringing its total to 70,196 hospitalizations and 9,224 ICU admissions. Over the last three weeks the state is averaging 226 hospitalizations a day and 20 ICU admissions a day.

More than 53% Ohioans, or 6.23 million people, have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 64.51% of adults and 62.39% of those 12 and older.

Nearly 49.5% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 60.01% of adults and 57.8% of those 12 and older, according to ODH.