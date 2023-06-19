Field & Stream store at Austin Landing closed

The Field & Stream store at Austin Landing has closed and has been converted into a Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse store.

The outdoor store at 10351 Innovation Drive, Miami Twp., which is owned by Dick’s and opened at Austin Landing in 2014, closed June 10 and last week was converted into the warehouse-type store, employees at the store said.

The warehouse store is open to the public.

The Pennsylvania-based company Dick’s Sporting Goods announced in March it was shuttering its Field & Stream chain and replacing the stores with its House of Sport stores or its warehouse stores. The company said it was aiming to have 100 brick-and-mortar sites for that store brand open in the next five years.

Dick’s Warehouse Sale stores are touted as a “one-stop shop” featuring styles from brands such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour at up to 70% off. Store officials said they offer new weekly markdowns and arrivals on top brands. To make shopping easier, the apparel departments are organized by size and color.

There are 46 Dick’s Warehouse Sale locations nationwide, including one in Cincinnati’s Kenwood neighborhood and another in Aurora, according to the DICK’s website, Such stores add new markdowns year round and have a 30-day return policy, according to the website.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to Dick’s for more information.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has a total of 853 stores, including 728 of its namesake locations and 125 specialty-concept stores. Its portfolio includes Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores in addition to House of Sport.