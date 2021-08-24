dayton logo
Filings show ‘The Brunch Pub’ poised to take over ex-Las Piramides site

A Montgomery County photo of the former Las Piramides Mexican restaurant in Centerville, at 101 W. Franklin St.,
A Montgomery County photo of the former Las Piramides Mexican restaurant in Centerville, at 101 W. Franklin St.,

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
1 hour ago
Centerville LLC picks up former Las Piramides property for $312K

The new owners of the former Las Piramides restaurant site in Centerville appear to be gearing up for their next steps.

A limited liability company registered to a Centerville address has purchased the property of the recently closed Las Piramides Mexican restaurant.

Batu LLC bought the Las Piramides property at 101 W. Franklin St. from L Piramides Inc. for $312,000 in a transaction dated Aug. 18, Montgomery County records show.

An Ohio Secretary of State filing for Batu LLC shows the business preparing to take over the site as “The Brunch Pub.”

The deed gives Batu LLC a Centerville street address, linked to Ali Bas as statutory agent.

General Manager Lorenzo Bas opened the Fireside Café in Liberty Twp. in 2017. Messages were left for Ali Bas there and on social media Tuesday.

Fabian Leon, son of one of the Las Piramides founders, told the Dayton Daily News in July that the space has been sold, with a new establishment poised occupy the property.

The Huber Heights Las Piramides location, at 6290 Chambersburg Road, will remain open.

