Final Vax-a-Million winner: Risk of COVID greater than vaccine

While Sydney plans to go to college, she hasn’t considered which schools she’d like to attend yet.

Diaz plans to use the money to help her family.

Explore Ohio COVID case average drops to 315 for over last three weeks

For the final drawing 3,469,542 adults signed up for the $1 million drawing and 154,889 youth registered for the scholarship.

DeWine called the initiative a “big success”. In the week before announcing the campaign, 92,365 people got the vaccine. The following week, 187,238 people were vaccinated, he said.

Though Vax-a-Million is over, Ohio is working on additional incentives to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

While the governor didn’t announce any new initiatives, he hinted that the next program could include smaller, but more prizes.