Fire at area winery prompts temporary closure

The wine-cask sign in front of the Winery at Versailles. Staff photo by Mark Fisher

Local News
By Holly Souther
54 minutes ago

A Saturday morning fire at a Darke County winery forced a temporary closure of the business.

The fire started in the main building of The Winery at Versailles.

Responders were at the scene around 8:24 a.m, the Darke County dispatchers said.

The fire was in the wall and was contained to a corner of the barn with minimal damage to the building, according to the Versailles Fire Department. Firefighters reported some smoke and a small amount of flames but contained the fire fast, they reported.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

Damage is minimal, according to a Facebook post by The Winery at Versailles. No one was injured, the post confirmed.

The winery will be closed until further notice to assess damage, clean and begin the rebuilding process, according to the Winery at Versailles website.

For those who paid in advance for an event or ticket, winery staff will be in contact, the post said.

