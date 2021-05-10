Fireworks celebration returns to Dayton after pandemic hiatus

The city of Dayton plans to bring back its Fourth of July fireworks display this year after 2020’s celebration was cancelled because of the pandemic.
The city’s Lights in Flight fireworks festival celebrating the Declaration of Independence usually attracts more than 50,000 visitors downtown.
The city last May announced it was cancelling the fireworks festival because of coronavirus and social distancing concerns.
The city is seeking proposals from vendors to handle the fireworks show, which is being planned for Saturday July 3.
The fireworks discharge site is expected to be within a fenced area of the city’s Kettering Field complex, which is located a 444 N. Bend Blvd., near the river.
The fireworks display is expected to last no more than 25 minutes.
Inclement weather could lead to an alternate date for the show.
Credit: Lisa Powell