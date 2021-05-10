X

Fireworks celebration returns to Dayton after pandemic hiatus

Dayton's Independence Day fireworks festival. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Dayton's Independence Day fireworks festival. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Local News | 20 minutes ago
By Cornelius Frolik

The city of Dayton plans to bring back its Fourth of July fireworks display this year after 2020’s celebration was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The city’s Lights in Flight fireworks festival celebrating the Declaration of Independence usually attracts more than 50,000 visitors downtown.

A variety of local cities cancelled Fourth of July fireworks festivities last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LISA POWELL / STAFF
A variety of local cities cancelled Fourth of July fireworks festivities last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LISA POWELL / STAFF

The city last May announced it was cancelling the fireworks festival because of coronavirus and social distancing concerns.

The city is seeking proposals from vendors to handle the fireworks show, which is being planned for Saturday July 3.

The fireworks discharge site is expected to be within a fenced area of the city’s Kettering Field complex, which is located a 444 N. Bend Blvd., near the river.

The fireworks display is expected to last no more than 25 minutes.

Inclement weather could lead to an alternate date for the show.

Fireworks burst over the city of Dayton at the culmination of the Dayton Lights In Flight Fireworks Festival. A multi-cultural festival was held downtown at RiverScape MetroPark earlier in the evening that featured food and live entertainment including Alexis Gomez, Son del Caribe, American Bombshells and Damien Lawson. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Fireworks burst over the city of Dayton at the culmination of the Dayton Lights In Flight Fireworks Festival. A multi-cultural festival was held downtown at RiverScape MetroPark earlier in the evening that featured food and live entertainment including Alexis Gomez, Son del Caribe, American Bombshells and Damien Lawson. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.