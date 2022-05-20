Fireworks display to follow Dayton Dragons game Saturday

A fireworks display is scheduled following Saturday’s Dayton Dragons game.
Residents and visitors in downtown Dayton may hear noise and see lights from the show, which will likely begin between 9 and 10 p.m.
The fireworks show is conducted by professional contractors hired by the Dayton Dragons. The Dayton Fire Department will be present to ensure the show proceeds safely.
There are six fireworks shows scheduled for Dayton Dragons games this season. All six games start at 7:05 p.m. and the fireworks display is expected to start between 9 and 10 p.m.
The six games are:
- Saturday, May 21
- Saturday, June 4
- Saturday, June 25
- Monday, July 4
- Saturday, July 23
- Saturday, Aug. 13
