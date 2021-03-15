Firm offers complimentary tax service for cat adoption

Two local businesses have partnered to offer complimentary tax filings for Dayton-area residents.
In exchange for adopting a cat the Gem City Catfe, new pet owners will be eligible to have their taxes prepared free of charge at a local Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.
“We are continuously looking for ways to partner with our neighboring businesses and support the local economy, especially in these trying times” Dennis Normile, franchisee for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, said in a release.
“We are happy to work alongside the Gem City Catfe to ensure Dayton-area cats have warm shelter and residents’ taxes are done properly,” Normile said.
The complimentary tax filing at his Jackson Hewitt office, 2931 Harshman Road, through April 10.
To qualify, bring a receipt from Gem City Catfe, 1513 E 5th St., Dayton, and a photo of the cat to the Jackson Hewitt office.