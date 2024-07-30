First look inside Bill’s Donut Shop after main area reopens

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

On July 17, Bill’s Donut Shop reopened for carryout only through its side room as the main area was still being finished. Today around noon, they reopened with new cases, cabinets, countertops, bar seating and booths in the main area.

“Bill’s is still Bill’s Donuts,” Owner Marshall Lachman said. “I encourage people to at least come in and take a look.”

The doughnut shop has embraced its 1960s diner feel, but has upgraded its point-of-sale system and ordering methods. The side room will allow customers to choose, order and pay for their doughnuts online — which means they won’t have to wait in a line.

The main area still has cases showing the variety of doughnuts that they have to offer, but it does have digital menu boards.

Other updates include a switch to LED lighting and a fresh coat of brown paint on the shop’s original paneling. The space is brighter, cleaner and more environmentally friendly, Lachman said.

“I think people will find the changes that we have made will just improve their experience,” Lachman said.

Bill’s Donut Shop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 268 N. Main St. in Centerville.