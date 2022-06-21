First Planes, Trains & Automobiles festival planned in Riverside

Until about 10 years ago, a founders day parade and festival had been held in the city which incorporated in 1995, but organizers passed away “and no one took it over,” Patterson said.

While St. Helen has held a large and popular festival for nearly 70 years, a community gathering in the heart of the city will be welcome, Riverside Mayor Pete Williams said.

“In a community like Riverside where geography can be a challenge at times, it’s great to have a festival at community park, which is really our community center,” Williams said of the site at 796 Old Harshman Road. “So, I’m excited to be able to spend the afternoon with other folks in Riverside.

“Because of where they live, they don’t live as close to the other festivals that might occur,” he said. “St. Helen’s festival is great. But it’s pretty far south for people who might live” near the city’s northern edges.

On Saturday, Christian Michaels Music will play live rock/blues/country while Black Hawk DJ Services is also set to be on hand, according to Project Riverside.

Those interested in registering for the car show for $10 a vehicle must do so on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Patterson said.

The first 350 children to enter the fest will receive free small, glider airplane toys. A magic show and train photo booth are also planned.

HOW TO GO

•What: First Riverside Planes, Trains & Automobiles Festival

•When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

•Where: Community Park, 796 Old Harshman Road

•Cost: Entry is free.