First Planes, Trains & Automobiles festival planned in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — The first Riverside Planes, Trains & Automobiles festival is planned for Saturday, an event aimed at helping establish a food pantry.
The free Community Park fest capitalizes on the city being home to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force while borrowing its name from the holiday travel film favorite starring Steve Martin and John Candy.
A car show featuring 10 classes, a train bouncy house and slide, a hydroplane display, food trucks, vendors, live music and other entertainment are planned for the 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. event.
The fest is the brainchild Project Riverside President Freda Patterson, who said the organization became official through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office last year and gained 501(c)(3) status in January.
“We do small events,” Patterson said. “But we’re hoping that this brings in some money also because one of our eventual goals is to have a food pantry” primarily for Riverside.
Until about 10 years ago, a founders day parade and festival had been held in the city which incorporated in 1995, but organizers passed away “and no one took it over,” Patterson said.
While St. Helen has held a large and popular festival for nearly 70 years, a community gathering in the heart of the city will be welcome, Riverside Mayor Pete Williams said.
“In a community like Riverside where geography can be a challenge at times, it’s great to have a festival at community park, which is really our community center,” Williams said of the site at 796 Old Harshman Road. “So, I’m excited to be able to spend the afternoon with other folks in Riverside.
“Because of where they live, they don’t live as close to the other festivals that might occur,” he said. “St. Helen’s festival is great. But it’s pretty far south for people who might live” near the city’s northern edges.
On Saturday, Christian Michaels Music will play live rock/blues/country while Black Hawk DJ Services is also set to be on hand, according to Project Riverside.
Those interested in registering for the car show for $10 a vehicle must do so on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Patterson said.
The first 350 children to enter the fest will receive free small, glider airplane toys. A magic show and train photo booth are also planned.
HOW TO GO
•What: First Riverside Planes, Trains & Automobiles Festival
•When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
•Where: Community Park, 796 Old Harshman Road
•Cost: Entry is free.
