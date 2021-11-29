First Vax-2-School winners to be announced today

Ohio received 133,652 entries by Nov. 22 for its first Vax-2-School drawing. It is not clear how many Ohioans registered by the 11:59 p.m. deadline Sunday night.

Vax-2-School is a vaccine incentive program aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among younger Ohioans. Anyone ages 5 to 25 who has received at least on dose of the COVID vaccine can register. The scholarships can be used at any college, university, trade school, technical program or job training program in the state.

Winners will be selected using a random generator number, the same as the state used in the Vax-a-Million incentive.

Those who were not selected in the first two drawings will automatically be carried over into the following drawings. People who were previously vaccinated are eligible to win.