Five Rivers MetroParks names new chief of philanthropy

Larsen will oversee the development of MetroParks’ new Land Conservation Endowment Fund, which allows donors to support conservation efforts.

“Leading the philanthropy and fundraising efforts for Five Rivers MetroParks as the chief of philanthropy is the opportunity of a lifetime and a chance to give back to what I am most passionate about — outdoor recreation, conservation and connecting people to nature,” Larsen said. “I’m excited to get started in this new role building new partnerships, opening doors to impactful giving in the community, and identifying support for initiatives, projects, programs and services that are needed beyond the current budget.”