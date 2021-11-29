Five Rivers MetroParks names new chief of philanthropy

Five Rivers MetroParks has announced its new chief of philanthropy, Alexis Larsen.
She’ll lead all MetroParks’ philanthropic and development work, including sponsorships, naming rights and planned giving.
As part of her role, Larsen will oversee the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation and serve as the liaison between with the James M. Cox Arboretum Foundation and the Wegerzyn Gardens Foundation.
Larsen will oversee the development of MetroParks’ new Land Conservation Endowment Fund, which allows donors to support conservation efforts.
“Leading the philanthropy and fundraising efforts for Five Rivers MetroParks as the chief of philanthropy is the opportunity of a lifetime and a chance to give back to what I am most passionate about — outdoor recreation, conservation and connecting people to nature,” Larsen said. “I’m excited to get started in this new role building new partnerships, opening doors to impactful giving in the community, and identifying support for initiatives, projects, programs and services that are needed beyond the current budget.”
Larsen previously served as the Dayton Art Institute’s external affairs director for 10 years and was a liaison to DAI’s Associate Board, which supports the Art Ball and Oktoberfest. During her tenure with DAI, Larsen oversaw staff and volunteers in fundraising. She’s also worked at the Dayton Daily News, where she continues to provide dining and other content on a freelance basis.
“We’re so excited to welcome Alexis to the Five Rivers MetroParks team,” said Becky Benná, Five Rivers MetroParks executive director and CEO. “We look forward to working with her in support of MetroParks’ mission to provide outdoor experiences that inspire a personal connection to nature and to protect our region’s natural heritage. Alexis is a proven leader, and we’re confident she will take our philanthropic and development efforts to the next level.”
About the Author