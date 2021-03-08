Flags to be lowered for 1-year anniversary of Ohio’s first reported COVID case

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that flags be lowered on Tuesday from sunrise to sunset in recognition of the one-year anniversary of Ohio’s first recorded case of coronavirus.
All U.S. and Ohio flags should be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in the state.
On March 9, 2020, DeWine declared a State of Emergency in Ohio after the state reported three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County.
Nearly a year later and Ohio has reported 978,471 total cases and 17,502 deaths as of Sunday, according to the state health department.
With three vaccines approved for use in the U.S., DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health are starting to lift some restrictions and layout guidelines for getting back to normal.
Last week, the governor announced that if the state reports less than 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks in a row, all public health orders, including a mask mandate, will be lifted.
As of Tuesday, Ohio reported 179.6 cases per 100,000 people.