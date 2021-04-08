X

1 taken to hospital after fire starts at Dayton house

Local News | Updated 55 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a fire started at a Dayton house Thursday morning.

Details on the person’s status were not available.

ExploreODOT spends millions per year picking up trash on Ohio’s highways

The fire was reported in the first block of Mcreynolds Street around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, flames could be seen through the roof and heavy smoke was in the area.

Dayton fire crews have since gotten the blaze under control.

The house is vacant, but did have occupants inside, a Dayton firefighter said.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.