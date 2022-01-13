Hamburger icon
Foodbank’s Holiday Aid collects 53,000 pounds of donations from local schools

The Dayton Foodbank Holiday Aid raised a total of 53, 292 pounds in donations of food and personal items during the 2021 holidays. (The Dayton Foodbank)
Local News
By Holly Souther
50 minutes ago

More than 18,500 Dayton-area students helped donate more than 53,000 pounds of food and personal items for The Foodbank’s Holiday Aid program.

The effort featured 340 Holiday Aid barrels placed in 37 area schools before the holidays, resulting in 53,292 pounds of donations, according to a Foodbank release.

The Foodbank sent 5.4 percent of the total canned food items and materials directly to western Kentucky to help with disaster relief in the state after tornadoes ravaged the region.

The rest of the donations will go directly to 98 hunger relief programs in Preble, Greene and Montgomery counties, the release said.

“We are incredibly grateful to the local schools who partnered with us to fight hunger in the community this holiday season,” Michelle Riley, The Foodbank CEO, said in the release. “For 35 years, thousands of students across the Miami Valley have been partnering with us through Holiday Aid to combat food insecurity in our tri-county service area. For local students, Holiday Aid provides a first-hand glimpse of philanthropy and the importance of giving back.”

