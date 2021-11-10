Former Air Force Museum director and major general dies

When he retired as museum director at the end of 2010, he was 77.

He helped increase the museum’s annual attendance from 800,000 to 1.3 million visitors and oversaw the addition of its Cold War Gallery and the Missile Gallery.

“The past is static and never changes,” Metcalf said in an Air Force release in 2009 on the opening of a new museum exhibit. “This exhibit is a contemporary one, though. It will change and grow with the mission as long as the mission continues.”

Metcalf is preceded in death by his parents, his obituary says. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia; daughters, Christin (Robert) Ellis and Karen (Joseph) Veneziano; grandchildren, Ryan, Amelia, Anthony, and Sophia and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5 to 7 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home , Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, at 10:30 am at the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery following the service.