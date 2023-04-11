Former Friendly’s in Kettering to be demolished for Kroger parking

A long-vacant former restaurant at a Kettering shopping center is one of two sites planned for demolition in a move to expand parking for Kroger.
Demolition permits have been filed for the former Friendly’s restaurant and a nearby out lot building at the Eichelberger Shopping Center on East Stroop Road, according to the city.
The Cincinnati-based national retailer agreed to rent the site, attorney Gary Froelich, trustee for shopping center property, told the Dayton Daily News last year.
The owner’s intent is to have the buildings demolished and replaced with additional parking and landscaping, a Kettering official said.
Kroger declined to comment on the issue. This news organization has also reached out to Froelich.
Friendly’s closed in late 2014 as part of a shutdown of several restaurants for the national chain.
The shopping center, which is across from Town & Country Shopping Center near the heart of Kettering, is owned by Jack W. Eichelberger Trust with Froelich the trustee, Montgomery County land records state.
The Kroger store was remodeled into a Fresh Fare in 2009, while the city widened sidewalks and installed decorative street lights and retaining walls on Stroop in 2014. A CVS Pharmacy in the shopping center closed last year.
