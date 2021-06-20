Fort Recovery tornado reaches wind speeds up to 115 mph

The first signs of damage from the tornado were observed just east of the Indiana and Ohio state line. Trees were snapped along Park Road, which indicated damage from an EF0 tornado. The tornado, moving southeast, appeared to have briefly lifted and touched down in a wheat field between St. Joe Road and Wabash Road, leaving a noticeable swirl, the NWS said.

As the tornado continued to move, it intensified, lifting several roofs off of small buildings, including the Fort Recovery Lumber Yard. The NWS also reported a collapsed cinder block wall at the lumber yard, which is consistent with damage from an EF1 tornado, the NWS said.