Foundation to honor Oregon District mass shooting victims on 2nd anniversary

The FUDGE Foundation will commemorate the lives of the nine people killed on Aug. 4, 2019, as well as honor those in the community forever changed by the shooting.

The event is planned for 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 outside of Blind Bob’s and will include a candle lighting service, music and prayer. Community leaders will speak about gun violence and there will be a moment of silence for nine minutes to remember those killed.