FRAZE SHOW CANCELED: Kenny Wayne Shepherd postpones tour due to COVID

Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd (pictured) returns to town for a concert with special guest Larkin Poe and Shemekia Copeland at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Tuesday, Aug. 31. CONTRIBUTED
Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd (pictured) returns to town for a concert with special guest Larkin Poe and Shemekia Copeland at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Tuesday, Aug. 31. CONTRIBUTED

By , Dayton Daily News
2 hours ago

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will no longer appear Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion.

“Unfortunately, a member of our touring family is experiencing Covid symptoms,” Shepherd noted via a message on Fraze’s Facebook page. “With an abundance of caution we will be postponing our next few shows. Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of our band, crew, staff at venues and our fans. We appreciate your patience as we work to reschedule these shows.”

Guests who purchased tickets for the concert directly from Fraze FanFare, Fraze ticket office, Etix online or over the phone will automatically receive a refund within 14 days.

For additional information, contact the Fraze at 937-296-3300 or visit Fraze.com.

