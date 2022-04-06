Free tree seedlings available at 2nd Street Market April 24

Various tree seedlings will be available for free at 2nd Street Marker on Sunday, April 24.
The 2022 Carolyn Kimes Tree Seedling Giveaway will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the market, 600 E. Second St. in Dayton.
The giveaway is hosted by Five Rivers MetroParks in conjunction with Miami County and Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
The event helps preserver green spaces and has supplied more than 32,000 seedlings for planting in the past 20 years, according to MetroParks.
Registration is not required for the giveaway.
