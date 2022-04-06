Free tree seedlings available at 2nd Street Market April 24

The 2022 Carolyn Kimes Tree Seedling Giveaway will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the market, 600 E. Second St. in Dayton.

The giveaway is hosted by Five Rivers MetroParks in conjunction with Miami County and Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation Districts.