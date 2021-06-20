Friendship, connection and secrets fuel Dayton Theatre Guild’s ‘The Roommate’

“I am especially pleased to have two wonderful, strong (female) actors to bring the characters to life,” said Storer. “Linda and Melissa are immense talents with great acting instincts. The wonderful, late Marsha Hanna (of the Human Race Theatre Company) told me in an acting class that a director’s real job is to help the actors find the characters the playwright has written. (From the moment) I dove into this endeavor, I have kept that wisdom in the forefront of my mind.”

“The Roommate” streams at the following times: Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 and 8 p.m. Streaming passes are $12.50 and can be purchased at https://dayton.booktix.com. The play contains adult language and situations.

“‘The Roommate’ is a wonderful character study about two women yearning to distance themselves from their past lives,” added Storer. “Linda and Melissa beautifully fill out the characters and bring them to life.”

For more information, visit daytontheatreguild.org.

Dayton Theatre Guild announces 2021-2022 lineup

The Dayton Theatre Guild’s 2021-2022 season consists of: “Morning’s at Seven” (Aug. 20-Sept. 5, directed by Rick Flynn); “Women in Jeopardy!” (Oct. 8-24, directed by Margie Strader); “The Road to Mecca” (Dec. 3-19, directed by Scott Madden); “The Norwegians” (Feb. 4-20, directed by David Shough); “The Price” (March 25-April 10, directed by Debra Kent); and “The Old Man and the Old Moon” (May 27-June 12, directed by Jeff Sams).

MVSO presents ‘Symphony on The Hill’

The Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform on the Dayton Masonic Center front lawn for a free outdoor concert entitled “Symphony on The Hill” Sunday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

The concert will include pops and patriotic hits, including a salute to the men and women of our U.S. Armed Forces and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Dayton Masonic Center is located at 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton.

Dayton Live summer camp

Dayton Live’s Broadway Preview Summer Camp is sold out but spaces are still available for the organization’s Pie in the Face Comedy Camp.

The camp is open to kids in grades 6-12 and will be held July 12-16 at the PNC Arts Annex.

Campers will work with theater professionals in master classes filled with comedy, circus skills, acting, singing and more. The work will culminate with a performance for family and friends on the final day of the camp. Campers also get a camp shirt, lunch each day, and get to participate in the Pie-In-The-Face-Day. Campers do not need to be experienced performers to participate.

Camp is $249 per student. Scholarship assistance is available to families who qualify.

For more information, visit daytonlive.org.

