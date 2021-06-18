dayton logo
From tennis balls to gumballs to nickels: Storms drop hail of all sizes

Hail the size of gumballs collects in the grass in South Park Friday evening, Jan. 18, 2021, in Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK/STAFF
Credit: Cornelius Frolik

Weather | Updated 2 hours ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Severe storms on Friday evening spawned a tornado and dropped heavy rain and hail across the region.

The largest hail reported was tennis ball sized — about 2½ inches — that was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in Beavercreek by a trained weather spotter of the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Other reports of hail to the NWS include:

Golf ball-sized hail (1¾-inch), Trotwood at 6 p.m.

Pingpong ball-sized hail (1½-inch), Riverside at 7:15 p.m.

Gumball-sized hail (a little larger than 1-inch), Dayton, at 7:19 p.m.

Quarter-sized (1-inch) hail with vehicle damage reported, Northridge, 6:08 p.m.

Quarter-sized (1-inch) hail, Downtown Dayton, at 5:56 p.m.

Nickel-sized (0.88-inch) hail, Greenville at 5:48 p.m.

