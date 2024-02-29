Fundraiser at Joui Wine in Dayton to support local film

Joui Wine in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, March 5 benefiting “Speakeasy,” a new feature film by EchoEterna Productions.

Tickets are $40 and includes a complimentary glass of wine and charcuterie.

During the event, ticketholders can meet the cast and crew, get an up close look at props and concept art, and participate in an auction that includes local gift bundles, limited edition vinyl records and small roles in the film, the ticket page states.

“This immersive event is your chance to be a part of the filmmaking process and directly support a local movie production.”

“Speakeasy” is described as “a narrative film that romanticizes the experience of being in an underground rock band, desperately fighting to be heard as the outside world feels like it’s closing in.”

The film features Ohio-based artists and talent including a soundtrack with musicians from Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati.

Joui Wine is a wine retail shop and bar featuring wines by the glass or bottle, local beer, seasonal cocktails, nonalcoholic beverages and small bites.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.speakeasythemovie.brownpapertickets.com.

