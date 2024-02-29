Fundraiser at Joui Wine in Dayton to support local film

During the event, ticketholders can meet the cast and crew, get an up close look at props and concept art, and participate in an auction that includes local gift bundles, limited edition vinyl records and small roles in the film, the ticket page states.

“This immersive event is your chance to be a part of the filmmaking process and directly support a local movie production.”

“Speakeasy” is described as “a narrative film that romanticizes the experience of being in an underground rock band, desperately fighting to be heard as the outside world feels like it’s closing in.”

The film features Ohio-based artists and talent including a soundtrack with musicians from Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.speakeasythemovie.brownpapertickets.com.