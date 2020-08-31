Funeral services set for Cheryl Coker, Riverside homicide victim

A public visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at Newcomer - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Explore Memorials placed where bones of Cheryl Coker found

Coker’s remains were found in April, 18 months later, in Greene County. Her death was ruled a homicide but her cause of death had not been determined.