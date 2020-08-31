X

Funeral services set for Cheryl Coker, Riverside homicide victim

By Jen Balduf

Funeral services are set for Cheryl Coker, a 46-year-old Riverside mother and grandmother who went missing in October 2018.

A public visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at Newcomer - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Coker’s remains were found in April, 18 months later, in Greene County. Her death was ruled a homicide but her cause of death had not been determined.

Previously, Riverside police named Cheryl Coker’s husband, William “Bill” Coker, a suspect. Bill Coker has denied involvement and has not been charged.

Following the visitation, the family will have a private funeral Mass at St. Helen Catholic Church in Riverside. Coker will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.

