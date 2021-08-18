Fuyao to host hiring event, community picnic Thursday

Fuyao Glass America is hoping to fill 400 positions at a hiring event and community picnic Thursday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fuyao will conduct interviews and offer jobs on-site for the available positions. Benefits include medical, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement, 13 paid time off days and eight paid holidays a year.
Starting wages go up to $16.54 per hour. Workers are also eligible for $100 biweekly attendance bonuses, monthly production bonuses and pay increase after six months.
The hiring event is at Fuyao, 800 Fuyao Ave. in Moraine.
The Montgomery County Workforce Mobile Unit will also be at the event to help people prepare and print resumes and get job search help from professional workface specialists.