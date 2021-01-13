Fuzzy’s Taco Shop closes permanently at The Greene

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announced it has permanently closed its restaurant at The Greene in Beavercreek.
“Thank you for all the good vibes over the years,” the eatery posted Tuesday on its Facebook page.
To our Beavercreek Fuzzy's Fans- We're sad to inform you that we have permanently closed the doors to our Beavercreek...Posted by Fuzzy's Taco Shop on Tuesday, January 12, 2021
The modern Mexican chain opened in April 2018 in the 3,871-square-foot space near The Greene Town Center’s main entrance.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, invited customers to visit its nearest location at 165 W. McMillan St. in Cincinnati.
Fuzzy’s is known for its Mexican dishes such as Baja-style tacos, white queso, and jumbo burritos in addition to frozen margaritas and beer.