Gem City Market sets grand opening for May 12

Dayton’s first food cooperative opens next month bringing fresh groceries and new investment to lower Salem Avenue, an area where both have long been scarce.
The Gem City Market, one of the most closely watched projects in the Dayton area, announced on Wednesday that its grand opening will be on May 12 at noon.
“It’s kind of a speechless moment,” said Amaha Sellassie, co-executive director. “To be in this moment, it’s amazing to see and witness.”
Sellassie added that it’s a testament to Dayton and the region to see how everyone came together throughout the last six years.
“We built this moment together,” Sellassie said. “The community’s fingerprint is in throughout [the market].”
The market, located at 324 Salem Ave., already has stocked shelves and coolers, but supporters say they need just a little more time to prepare to open its doors to shoppers.
In the coming weeks, staff will continue to stock shelves and review surveys and emails to make sure the market is carrying items shoppers want.
Years of hard work are finally paying off, and the market is a major victory in the battle against food deserts in west and northwest Dayton, supporters say.
About 19,000 residents live within a mile and a half of the Gem City Market, and the food co-op will greatly reduce their travel time to get groceries, market board members say.
The market has about 8,000 square feet of retail space. The building also has a community space, community kitchen and a health clinic area.