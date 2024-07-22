Ghostlight Coffee to close Dayton location

“We are deeply saddened to announce the closure of our Ghostlight Midtown,” said founder Shane Anderson. “Balancing the stability of the business with pressing family medical issues has made it necessary for us to simplify our lives, leading to this difficult decision.”

Anderson opened the Midtown location at 800 S. Patterson Blvd. in Nov. 2019 after operating Ghostlight’s original location in Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood for eight years.

Ghostlight’s original location at 1201 Wayne Ave. remains open, as well as its bagel shop and bakery at 2nd Street Market and its coffee, cocktails and small plates restaurant at the Dayton Arcade.

“We truly value the support of Dayton over the years,” Anderson said. “We are working with the staff of our location to either find positions elsewhere within the company or with other great restaurants in Dayton.”

For more information and updates visit ghostlightcoffee.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@ghostlightcoffee).