Gold Medal all-purpose flour recalled, connected to Salmonella outbreak

During the investigation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted an inspection at General Mills’ Kansas City, Missouri facility.

Salmonella was discovered sampling of Gold Medal’s 5-pound bags of all-purpose flour.

Although only 13 cases of Salmonella were confirmed to be linked to the flour, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe that the actual number of people infected is much higher, since most people who contract the disease recover without medical care and are not tested.

Symptoms of the disease include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, which usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Young children, adults over the age of 65 and people with weakened immune systems could experience severe illness and require hospitalization.

The CDC urged consumers not to use the recalled flour, but to throw it away or return it, and thoroughly wash any container used to store it.

Consumers who had to throw away flour connected to the recall can contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.