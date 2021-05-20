Gold Star Chili reopens renovated Lebanon location

Gold Star Lebanon re-opens on Friday following interior, exterior renovations
Gold Star Chili is reopening one of its Warren County locations today following expansive renovations to provide guests with a fresh look to go with their favorite meals.
Located at 10 Dave St. in the Colony Square Shopping Center, Gold Star Lebanon has completed renovations updating the exterior and interior of the 2,224 square-foot location. Gold Star Lebanon will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Gold Star Lebanon features a new restaurant design that melds the traditional Cincinnati chili parlor experience into a comfortable, contemporary environment guests will love. Interior updates also focus on energy efficiency and ergonomic updates to the kitchen layout as well as new flooring, seating, and other amenities to enhance customers’ dining experience. The restaurant will serve diners via dine-in, drive-thru, carryout, and delivery via DoorDash and UberEats.
In addition to Gold Star’s famous Cincinnati-style chili, the expanded menu features: fresh, grilled-to-order burgers; classic chicken sandwiches; hand-tossed entrée salads; double-decker sandwiches; loaded fries; hand-spun milkshakes.
Gold Star Lebanon is owned by franchisee Marian David. David, along with her husband Eyad – better known to most simply as Ed – took ownership of the location in 2005. She assumed control of the franchise following his death in 2015.