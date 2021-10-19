dayton logo
X

Golf Exchange opening new location at Austin Landing

Miami Twp.'s Austin Landing will be the site of Golf Exchange location. The store is scheduled to open in November. STAFF FILE PHOTO
Caption
Miami Twp.'s Austin Landing will be the site of Golf Exchange location. The store is scheduled to open in November. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Local News
By Eric Schwartzberg
1 hour ago

MIAMI TWP. —A full-service golf store is set to make its Dayton-area debut at a popular shopping destination.

Golf Exchange will open next month at 3647 Rigby Road in Miami Twp.’s Austin Landing, according to the shopping center.

The business says it provides an alternative to big-box stores by staffing “only golf experts, gurus, and enthusiasts who really understand the equipment they’re selling.”

In addition to custom fitting new equipment, each of its stores offers club repair and building services, a used club-trade-in program, shoes, apparel, electronics and accessories.

ExploreBusiness owners divided over what should replace shuttered movie theater

Golf Exchange has received national or regional fitter of the year awards from the game’s most popular manufacturers, such as Ping, Callaway, and Mizuno, the company’s website says.

Established in 2006, Golf Exchange has locations in Butler County (West Chester Twp.), Hamilton County (Sycamore Twp.), Clermont County (Union Twp.) and in Florence and Lexington, Kentucky. I

In Other News
1
Fewer than 3,000 daily COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio for 2nd straight
2
Sports card business to open in Centerville
3
Ohio leaders react to death of ‘true public servant’ Colin Powell
4
Colin Powell, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims, dies
5
4 gun bills get debate in Ohio House: What they would do

About the Author

Eric Schwartzberg
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top