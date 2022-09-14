dayton logo
Good Sam redevelopment project gets vital funding

A rendering of a proposed new facility on the Good Samaritan Hospital site in northwest Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By , Staff Writer
35 minutes ago

The YMCA of Greater Dayton has secured funding it needs to build a new $17.5 million health and wellness campus at the former Good Samaritan Hospital site in northwest Dayton, officials say.

Construction will start next month on a new 50,000-square-foot facility that is expected to be occupied by the YMCA, Premier Health, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, County Corp, CareSource and Wright State University.

The building is expected to open in late 2023, and officials say this is just the first phase of redeveloping the 13-acre hospital site.

A site map showing the proposed redevelopment of part of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site in northwest Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

“The shovels are ready to go,” said Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development. “This is really exciting for the neighborhood.”

The Dayton City Commission on Wednesday approved a development agreement with the YMCA of Greater Dayton Dayton Foundation LLC that will provide the nonprofit organization with $400,000 of the city’s federal rescue funds.

The funding will help the YMCA of Greater Dayton build a new facility at the former Good Sam property at 2222 Philadelphia Drive.

The city’s contribution will help pay for design, mechanical, electrical, infrastructure and materials and pre-construction services related to site development, says a Dayton city manager’s report.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton also needs new New Market Tax Credits to make the project a reality, said Dale Brunner, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Dayton.

A new health care facility is planned for site of former Good Samaritan Hospital along Salem Ave. in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The new full-service YMCA with have a gymnasium with a track circling above, a four-lane pool and a fitness center, Brunner said.

Every YMCA is different, and the organization will work with community members to develop a programming plan they want at this location, he said.

“The whole idea is for us to change the lives, right on the campus, for these people in the community we love,” he said.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton last year served 170,000 people.

