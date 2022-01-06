Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Got room for cows and goats in need of a home?

ajc.com

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
2 hours ago

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is looking for forever homes for two cows and four goats.

The organization’s humane agent removed the farm animals from a property this week where they were not being cared for properly, according to a social media post.

People have stepped up to foster the animals while the agency looks for permanent placement.

The humane society also is asking for anyone still interested in becoming a farm animal foster to fill out the foster application.

In Other News
1
ConAgra plans $60M expansion, 100 new jobs in Troy to meet demand for...
2
2 winning tickets sold in $630M Powerball drawing
3
Multimedia firm pays $1.3 million for Dayton property it plans to turn...
4
Democratic governor candidates pick running mates
5
January is Blood Donor Awareness Month; Type O low, CBC says

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top