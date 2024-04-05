BreakingNews
Gourmet Deli permanently closed at Top of the Market in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones

1 hour ago
The Gourmet Deli at Top of the Market on Webster Street in Dayton is permanently closed, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

“To our wonderful and loyal customers. The Deli will be closed permanently,” the sign reads. “Thank you for the good meals we shared.”

Credit: Natalie Jones

The Deli had been closed since last week for spring break. It was typically open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.

ExploreJimmy’s Italian Cuisine and Bar to open in Dayton in May
